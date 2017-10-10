Boy, 7, recovering after shooting himself in eye with BB gun

A seven-year-old boy is recovering after shooting himself in the eye with a BB gun, according to police.

It happened on Tuesday just after 6:46 pm at a home on Imperial Drive in Salisbury.

Police say the child had gotten hold of a BB pistol and was shooting it at the ground. One of the BB's hit the child in the eye.

The boy was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.