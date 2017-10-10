Molly's Kids: Freedom Park walk this Saturday for Mitochondrial Disease

A funeral procession is expected to be held Tuesday for the volunteer firefighter from the Triple Community Fire Department in Drexel who was killed after being hit by a car while trying to clear debris from a road in Morganton.More >>
Isaac James Burch, 37, was arrested in Charlotte on Tuesday. Police say he traveled to NC from Michigan after making the threat against a Sterling Elementary School employee.More >>
York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson walked back statements he made Monday in which he accused a former sheriff’s deputy of making false claims to damage the reputation of his office.More >>
A firefighter was killed after being struck by a car while responding to a tree that was in the road in Morganton Sunday night.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Sterling Elementary school will be closed on Tuesday, but the details surrounding the police investigation have not been released.More >>
