Ex-husband accused of threatening to kill school employee, leading to school closure

York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson walked back statements he made Monday in which he accused a former sheriff's deputy of making false claims to damage the reputation of his office.
Credit family with photo. CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - This is Erin. She lives in Charlotte, loves coloring, tea parties and playing doctor with her stuffed animals. Like many girls her age, she loves princesses and ballet class. She's in kindergarten. Every day she wears a special backpack with a feeding tube; she must have it on 22 hours a day. Erin has Mitochondrial disease. Never heard of it? You're not alone. It's a lesser-known but difficult co...
The National Weather Service confirmed tornadoes in both Cleveland and Burke Counties Sunday.
Isaac James Burch, 37, was arrested in Charlotte on Tuesday. Police say he traveled to NC from Michigan after making the threat against a Sterling Elementary School employee.
A funeral procession is expected to be held Tuesday for the volunteer firefighter from the Triple Community Fire Department in Drexel who was killed after being hit by a car while trying to clear debris from a road in Morganton.
