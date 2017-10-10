National Weather Service: Tornadoes confirmed in Cleveland, Burke Counties

The National Weather Service confirmed tornadoes in both Cleveland and Burke Counties Sunday.

WBTV's Kristen Hampton was with the NWS when they assessed the damage Tuesday.

Preliminary results confirmed an EF0 tornado near Polkville in Cleveland County. NWS also confirmed an EF1 tornado was near Connelly Springs in Burke County.

A final assessment is expected to be completed Tuesday evening including precise location and path length.

