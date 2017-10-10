Teen facing charges in Plaza Midwood attempted sexual assault case

A teen has been charged Tuesday in connection with an attempted sexual assault that happened in the Plaza Midwood neighborhood in September.

The incident happened on September 19 around 7:45 a.m. on Norcross Place, which is near Midwood Park. The victim, a 34-year-old woman, told officers she was watering flowers in her yard when a man approached her and asked if she had seen his lost dog.

On Tuesday, 17-year-old Jordan Maddalon was served with the warrants for second degree forcible sex offense and sexual battery.

The victim said that while she was talking to Maddalon, she turned her back and he allegedly grabbed her and tried to sexually assault her. She claims she was able to fight the teen off.

Warrants were obtained against the teen on September 20.

