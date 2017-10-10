City authorizes grant to fund pedestrian, bike bridge and 30-mile trail

City of Charlotte officials announced Tuesday that the city manager was authorized to submit an application for a grant to fund a pedestrian and bicycle bridge over Independence Boulevard.

According to a spokesperson with the city, officials voted unanimously to submit a grant for the Cross Charlotte Trail Pedestrian, which is expected to be located over Highway U.S. 74 and Interstate-277. City officials said the interchange is expected to connect the trail, at the Little Sugar Creek Greenway, from 7th Street to 10th Street.

The over 30-mile trail is expected to stretch from Pineville, to uptown Charlotte, to The University of North Carolina at Charlotte campus and to the Cabarrus County line, according to city officials.

The city spokesperson said the "minimum capital grant award is $5 million, with a maximum award of $25 million." The pedestrian bridge project is expected to total around $16.7 million, the spokesperson said.

According to a press release, the numbers below shows how the city plans to split up the projected total cost of the project.

$1.9 million (planning, design, construction administration, inspection, and testing)

$12.5 million (construction cost for the bridge and trail approaches)

$2.3 million (project contingency)

