Student arrested, another suspended after loaded gun reportedly found at high school

The incident occurred at Andrew Jackson High School on Kershaw Camden Highway in Kershaw.More >>
The fire occurred in the 500 block of Gaskey Road in Salisbury. Heavy flames and smoke were visible coming from the home.More >>
York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson walked back statements he made Monday in which he accused a former sheriff’s deputy of making false claims to damage the reputation of his office.More >>
A funeral procession is expected to be held Tuesday for the volunteer firefighter from the Triple Community Fire Department in Drexel who was killed after being hit by a car while trying to clear debris from a road in Morganton.More >>
A firefighter was killed after being struck by a car while responding to a tree that was in the road in Morganton Sunday night.More >>
