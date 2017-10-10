One dead in Burke Country after suffering stab wound - | WBTV Charlotte

One dead in Burke Country after suffering stab wound

One dead after a stabbing in Burke County. 

Burke County Sheriff's Office arrived on scene to the 8900 block of Wilson Rd. Monday night to a victim suffering from a stab wound.

Tad Brian Reed was found on the floor of his residence by officers. Reed was treated on site for his wound however he was pronounced dead at the scene. 

No further information has been released.

