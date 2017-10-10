Man killed in Burke County stabbing

One person was killed in a stabbing in Burke County Monday night.

According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, the stabbing happened around 9:45 p.m. at an apartment in the 8900 block of Wilson Road in Hildebran.

Deputies say the man, identified as 41-year-old Tad Brian Reed, on the floor of his home. He was pronounced dead on scene.

It is unclear whether anyone was arrested.

