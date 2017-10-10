Crews battle three-alarm fire at Salisbury home

A three alarm fire occurred in the 500 block of Gaskey Road in Salisbury. Heavy flames and smoke were visible coming from the home.

The fire was reported just after 9:00 am and smoke could be seen for miles, even in downtown Salisbury.

Residents had received an eviction notice early Tuesday morning.

Home on Gaskey Rd destroyed, residents given eviction notice earlier this morning. #RowanCounty pic.twitter.com/YiRVdJXC2d — David Whisenant WBTV (@DavidWhisenant) October 10, 2017

Chief Rusty Alexander of the Locke Volunteer Fire Department said that when firefighters arrived there were heavy flames in the basement and smoke "coming from every inch of the house."

Chief Alexander called for extra manpower due to the extreme heat of the flames and the high humidity.

One firefighter was treated at the scene by Rowan Emergency Services for a minor injury after falling.

The Rowan Sheriff's Office and Rowan Fire Marshal's Office are investigating the circumstances that led to the fire.

