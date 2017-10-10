Procession held for Burke Co firefighter killed while clearing storm debris

The National Weather Service confirmed tornadoes in both Cleveland and Burke Counties Sunday.More >>
Isaac James Burch, 37, was arrested in Charlotte on Tuesday. Police say he traveled to NC from Michigan after making the threat against a Sterling Elementary School employee.More >>
A funeral procession is expected to be held Tuesday for the volunteer firefighter from the Triple Community Fire Department in Drexel who was killed after being hit by a car while trying to clear debris from a road in Morganton.More >>
The incident occurred at Andrew Jackson High School on Kershaw Camden Highway in Kershaw.More >>
The fire occurred in the 500 block of Gaskey Road in Salisbury. Heavy flames and smoke were visible coming from the home.More >>
