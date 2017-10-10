Woman charged with kidnapping and biting boyfriend

A Salisbury woman was charged with assault and second degree kidnapping after an incident with her boyfriend on Monday, according to police.

Lindsay Nicole Clay, 31, was being held without bond in the Rowan County Detention Center.

According to the report, Clay called police to report that she had been in a physical altercation with her boyfriend. When police arrived at her home on Chantilly Lane, she had blood on her.

Later, Clay's boyfriend contacted police and allowed them to see video on his phone that seemed to show that Clay chased the man, refused to let him leave, and bit him.

The man said that Clay had become upset after seeing images on Snapchat that involved him and another woman.

Clay had a first appearance in court on Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.