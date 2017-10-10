Five arrested in Iredell County drug operation

Five people are facing several drug charges in connection with a drug operation in Iredell County.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, five people from Mooresville were arrested during "Operation Southbound." Deputies said the investigation lasted over several months and they received tips from social media, emails and from community members.

Viktoria Alexis Caryl, 21, was charged with two counts of felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule I controlled substance, two counts of felony sell and deliver schedule I controlled substance, felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule III controlled substance, felony sell and deliver a schedule III controlled substance and felony maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place to sell controlled substances. She received a $75,000 bond.

Tristan Randy Charles Strickland, 18, was charged with felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule VI controlled substance and felony sell and deliver a schedule a schedule VI controlled substance. He received a $8,000 secured bond.

Michael Gregory Simms, 27, was charged with felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule III controlled substance and felony sell and deliver schedule III controlled substance. He received a $1,000 bond.

Mattie Shay Lindley, 26, was charged with felony conspiring to sell and deliver a schedule III controlled substance. She received a $5,000 bond.

Kamaron Lane McKenzie, 46, was charged with felony count of possession with intent to sell or deliver a scheduled VI oil and felony sell and deliver a schedule VI oil. She received a $10,000 bond.

Deputies say more arrests are "anticipated."

