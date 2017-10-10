Man wanted in Hickory store robbery

A man is wanted in connection with a robbery that happened at a Hickory convenience store in September.

According to the Hickory Police Department, the robbery occurred around 8:42 p.m. on Sept. 30 at the Cubbard Express on Springs Road NE. Police say the man came into the store and "forcibly demanded money."

The robber then took money and fled from the scene.

Officers say the robber is a black male who has long dreadlocks. Police say the man was last seen wearing a sky blue shirt on his head, a camouflage shirt, jean shorts and white shoes.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.