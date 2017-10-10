North Rowan student hit by car on Monday

A North Rowan High School student was struck by a car on Monday morning, according to the Rowan Sheriff's Office and to a message sent out to parents by the principal.
It happened just after 7:00 am near the intersection of N. Long Street and Earnhardt Street in East Spencer.
The student was hit while "waiting for the bus to arrive," according to the principal.
Counselors were available at the school on Monday.
The student, whose name and condition have not been released, was taken to Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte.
Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.
