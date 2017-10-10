Driver crashes into power pole, shuts down Mooresville road

Dr. Robert Reid, Research Assistant Professor with UNC Charlotte’s Bioinformatics Services Division at the North Carolina Research Campus, has been awarded a $25,000 grant through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for the “Improvement of Banana for the Smallholder Farmers in the Great Lakes Region of Africa”.More >>
Dr. Robert Reid, Research Assistant Professor with UNC Charlotte’s Bioinformatics Services Division at the North Carolina Research Campus, has been awarded a $25,000 grant through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for the “Improvement of Banana for the Smallholder Farmers in the Great Lakes Region of Africa”.More >>
A staged reading of "Sister of the Stars" will be presented by Catawba College Theatre Arts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, October 14-15 in the Florence-Busby-Corriher Theatre on campus.More >>
A staged reading of "Sister of the Stars" will be presented by Catawba College Theatre Arts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, October 14-15 in the Florence-Busby-Corriher Theatre on campus.More >>
A North Rowan High School student was struck by a car on Monday morning, according to the Rowan Sheriff's Office and to a message sent out to parents by the principal.More >>
A North Rowan High School student was struck by a car on Monday morning, according to the Rowan Sheriff's Office and to a message sent out to parents by the principal.More >>
A portion of a road is shut down after a driver struck a power pole in Iredell County Tuesday morning.More >>
A portion of a road is shut down after a driver struck a power pole in Iredell County Tuesday morning.More >>
The family of a man who was shot and killed by CMPD in September stepped out for the first time Monday night.More >>
The family of a man who was shot and killed by CMPD in September stepped out for the first time Monday night.More >>