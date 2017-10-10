Driver crashes into power pole, shuts down Mooresville road

A portion of a road is shut down after a driver struck a power pole in Iredell County Tuesday morning.

According to a spokesperson with the city of Mooresville, the wreck occurred on Highway 3 around 3 a.m. Officials say the intersection of Iredell Avenue and East Statesville Avenue is open, but Iredell Avenue is closed from Statesville Avenue to McNeely Avenue.

Drivers are asked to avoid this area. If you're in the area, you can take East McNeely Avenue to Highway 152.

The road is expected to reopen around 12 p.m.

The extent of the driver's injuries was not released.

