Charlotte school closed for safety threat

Today is Tuesday, October 10.

This morning Sterling Elementary School is closed while police investigate what they are calling a safety threat. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools---the person at the center of the threat is in custody but parents say that explanation is not good enough. WBTV's Micah Smith has more details on when officials think students, staff and personnel can return to school.

The family of a man shot and killed by a Charlotte Mecklenburg Police officer making their displeasure known through a silent protest during the Charlotte City Council meeting.

WILDFIRES: A relentless onslaught of wildfires in Northern California is ravaging wineries, rural towns, and whole neighborhoods. Authorities say at least 10 are dead, at least 100 are injured and at least 1,500 homes and businesses have been destroyed. Unfortunately these numbers are expected to surge. We'll have video of how the fires are ravaging that state.

Some Charlotte voters will go back to the ballot box today. An important run-off is taking place today. Two Democratic candidates are vying to get on the November ballot.

WEATHER CHANGES: The chance of rain has been lowered. It sprinkled only a little bit early this morning. Most of us will be in the clear. WBTV Meteorologist Al Conklin has the most accurate look at your forecast.

