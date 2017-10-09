Local activists, Galindo family hold silent protest at city council

The family of a man who was shot and killed by CMPD in September stepped out for the first time Monday night.

The Galindo family was part of a silent protest at Charlotte City Council. Police shot Ruben Galindo after he called police in September, saying he had a gun.

Protestors dressed in black, carried signs with Ruben Galindo’s face on them and walked into council chambers.

“We’re here together because what hurts one of us hurts us all,” Hector Vaca, who is with of Action NC,says. It is part of a continued effort by several groups, as they press the city and CMPD for transparency.

“We’re tired of being poured upon, all the injustices that we see in our community today,” Pastor Donnie Garris says.

Body camera video released on Friday shows the vantage points from police at the shooting. Galindo reportedly called the emergency line himself, but was not speaking English. The video shows him putting his hands up, and seconds later, police fire.

Monday’s protestors say they are concerned about accountability within the department.

“Those who are supposed to be protecting life taking our lives,” Garris says.

CMPD released a statement back when the judge issued the release of the body camera videos, saying in part that detectives recovered the gun Galindo was holding, and that they only fired their weapons after perceiving an imminent deadly threat.

Lawyers for the family say they have been encouraged by the district attorney’s office that there will be an investigation into what happened.

“This is a process that is involved and long,” lawyers from the law firm Butler and Quinn say. “And we are prepared to work with them to allow them to do their job. We would ask that the police department do the same.”

Council did not give an immediate response to the protest at Monday’s meeting. The groups were not on the night’s agenda.

