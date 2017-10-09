Person rushed to hospital in south Charlotte shooting

One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in south Charlotte Monday night.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. on the 2900 block of Baltimore Avenue, near South Tryon Street. MEDIC said one patient was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with very serious injuries.

The victim's name has not been released.

Police say 60-year-old John Jeeter was arrested in connection with this shooting. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon. He is being held on a $95,000 secured bond.

Police say Jeeter is expected to appear in court Wednesday.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.