Person rushed to hospital after shooting in south Charlotte

One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in south Charlotte Monday night.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. on the 2900 block of Baltimore Avenue, near South Tryon Street. Medic said one patient was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with very serious injuries.

The victim's name has not been released.

Police have not said what may have led to the shooting or if anyone was taken into custody.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

