Wine country fires

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

At least ten dead and 2,000 injured in those California wine country wild fires. Several businesses have burned down in the Santa Rosa area. At this point, firefighters say they can’t get ahead of the blaze because of the dry conditions and Santa Anna winds. If you’re wondering about the vineyards, about three-quarters of the grape harvest has already been collected.

Draw a line up highway 321 and you almost have traced the path of the tornadoes that rolled from South Carolina, through North Carolina and into Virginia. Folks are still picking up the pieces of downed trees and damage to homes. We have the story of one man who was trapped in his home and needed help to get out of the rubble. He was unhurt.



A silent protest tonight by members of the Latino community in before the city council meeting. This is in response to body camera video ordered released by a judge showing the moments Ruben Galindo was shot and killed by CMPD officers. In the video, it appears Galindo had his arms raised, but would not put his gun down as officers commanded.

Tomorrow is another First Alert day as there could be disruptive storms during the morning commute. Please plan your day accordingly.

