Charlotte elementary school closed Tuesday due to police investigation

A Charlotte elementary school has been shut down Tuesday due to an "active police investigation."

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Sterling Elementary school will be closed on Tuesday, but the details surrounding the police investigation have not been released.

“The safety of students, staff and all school personnel is top priority," school officials said in a statement. "Out of an abundance of caution and after consultation with law enforcement authorities in an ongoing investigation, Sterling Elementary is closed on Tuesday, Oct 10 for all students, staff and personnel."

"We are unable to provide further details at this time as this is an active investigation and will provide an update to Sterling Elementary families and staff for the Wednesday schedule as soon as possible,” the statement continued.

Sources say the threat did not involve any students. The problem has been contained.

WBTV is working to gather more information about the case.

