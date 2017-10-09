City of Salisbury offering 'Girls Who Code' club

Middle school aged girls interested in computer coding are invited to attend the inaugural Salisbury Girls Who Code Club, beginning Monday, Oct. 16, 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the Customer Service Center, 1415 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.

This free, 10-week program will be held every Monday after school through Monday, Dec. 18. Transportation from Knox Middle School and back to the Miller Recreation Teen Center, and a snack will be provided. Non-Knox Middle School students will be responsible for transportation.

According to the Girls Who Code website, “Club girls learn the concepts of loops, variables, conditionals, and functions that form the basis for all programming languages — whether they want to build a website, an app, or a robot.” The students will determine their project focus for the 10-week course, titled a Computer Science “CS” Impact Project, which would “solve real world problems they care about through code.” All attendees will receive a Girls Who Code t-shirt.

Since its founding five years ago, Girls Who Code has hosted more than 30,000 students and 15,000 clubs in all 50 states. The program was founded in an effort to bridge the technology gender gap.

The Salisbury Club is open to girls 10 and older. Limited seats are available. Registration is required and is first come, first served. Girls can sign up for the program through www.fibrant.com/GirlsWhoCode through Friday, Oct. 13. For more information, contact Claire Karriker at (704) 638-5304.

