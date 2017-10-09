'Meet the Author' Thursday at Rowan Public Library

A special book event is taking place on Thursday at Rowan Public Library on West Fisher Street.

According to the author's website, writer and Livingstone College political science professor M. J. Simms-Maddox has enjoyed writing as far back as she can remember—an article here, a newsletter there. However, her more recent writings draw on her work as a political science professor; and as her writing continues to evolve, the more she realizes that it really is best to write about what one knows, hence the blending of real world political phenomena into her plots.

Other genre and themes include: family saga, feminism, race relations, romance, thrillers, and women’s issues in her mostly character-driven stories.

On Thursday afternoon from 3:00 - 4:30 pm, Simms-Maddox will present the second book in her "Priscilla" trilogy: “Mystery in Harare: Priscilla’s Journey into Southern Africa.”

Open to the public, a moderator will entertain discussion by a literary critics panel about Mystery in Harare, the first thriller by Simms-Maddox There will also be audience participation.

If you want to know more about Simms-Maddox, please visit www.novelsbymj.com.

