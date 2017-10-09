ACC: ACC Football Weekly Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 9, 2017

Upcoming Schedule

?

Friday, October 13

Clemson at Syracuse, 7 p.m., ESPN, Clemson leads series, 4-1

Saturday, October 14

NC State at Pitt, noon, RSN, Pitt leads series, 5-3-1

Florida State at Duke, noon, ESPN2, Florida State leads series, 19-0

Boston College at Louisville, 12:20 p.m., ACC Network, Louisville leads series, 6-3

Virginia at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m., RSN, UNC leads series, 63-54-4

Georgia Tech at Miami, 3:30 p.m. ABC, Series is tied, 11-11

ACC Football Notes

No. 2/2 Clemson kicks off week seven of the ACC schedule with a Friday night contest at Syracuse. The game will be televised at 7 p.m. on ESPN. The Orange earned its first conference win of the season with a come-from-behind 27-24 win over Pitt last week.

Clemson’s current 11-game win streak is the longest in the country. The Tigers have not lost since a 43-42 setback to Pitt on Nov. 12, 2016. Clemson has won 34 of its last 36 dating back to the start of the 2015 season.

Miami, which has won nine consecutive games, has the nation’s third-longest winning streak. This weekend, the No. 11/10 Hurricanes welcome Georgia Tech to Hard Rock Stadium for a 3:30 p.m. contest on ABC. Both teams sit atop the Coastal Division standings at 2-0. The Yellow Jackets have won three straight since dropping the season opener to Tennessee. Miami has won the last two meetings, and seven of the last eight overall, to even the series at 11 apiece.

NC State scored a 39-25 win over Louisville last Thursday and has climbed to No. 20 in both the Associated Press and Amway Coaches Top 25 polls. That is the highest ranking for the Wolfpack since the second week of the 2003 season when it was ranked 14th.

NC State will put its five-game win streak on the line Saturday in a noon kickoff at Pitt. It is the first time the two teams have met as ACC opponents. Saturday will mark the first time a Wolfpack team has ever played at Heinz Field.

Virginia and North Carolina meet for the 122nd time in the “The South’s Oldest Rivalry” on Saturday at Kenan Stadium. The Tar Heels have won seven straight in the series, and head coach Larry Fedora has never lost to Virginia (7-0). At 4-1 overall, the Cavaliers are off to their best start since 2007.

Duke plays host to Florida State on Saturday at noon on ESPN2. The Seminoles, who have won five consecutive road games, have won all 19 previous meetings with the Blue Devils.

Boston College travels to Louisville on Saturday to face the Cardinals at 12:20 p.m. on the ACC Network. Louisville’s Lamar Jackson already owns ACC records for rushing yards (3,041) and rushing touchdowns by a quarterback (39). He is also one of just seven players in ACC history with 10,000 or more total yards of offense, currently ranking sixth in the league record book with 10,414.

Clemson has been ranked in the top 10 of the AP poll in each of the past 33 weeks. That ties Alabama for the longest current steak in the nation.

Louisville QB Lamar Jackson became the fastest player in league history to gain 10,000 yards of total offense, accomplishing the feat in just 31 games. He is only the second junior to top the 10,000-yard mark, joining Clemson’s Deshaun Watson who did so in 33 games. Jackson’s career total stands at 10,414 entering Saturday’s game vs. Boston College.

NC State RB/KR Nyheim Hines and Pitt S/RB Jordan Whitehead were honored by the Hornung Award for their versatility this week. Hines totaled 225 all-purpose yards in the Wolfpack’s win over Louisville and Whitehead played both offense and defense for the Panthers in their loss to Syracuse, rushing for 73 yards on seven carries and making nine tackles.