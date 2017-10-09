One man dead after altercation in Cleveland County

One man dead after a shooting in Cleveland County on Sunday.

Cleveland County Sheriff's Office responded to a call on the 100 block of James Petty Rd. Deputies found the victim, William Milan, dead on the scene. Milan suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Milan was involved in a physical altercation inside of the home, where the two men struggled over the weapon when he was shot.

Deputies are investigating the incident however no charges have been filed.

