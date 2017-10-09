Kilah's memory motivates family to keep fighting for kids

“Not a moment goes by that we don’t imagine what Kilah would have been like at eight and a half years old,” those words from Leslie Davenport today, three and a half years after losing her granddaughter to injuries from child abuse.



On Friday, the Kilah Davenport Foundation will hold its Second Annual Golf Tournament to raise money for their efforts.



“We hope to have at least 30 teams Friday at the Olde Sycamore Golf Course in Mint Hill,” Davenport said.



“Our foundation continues to work to change laws. I am currently working with my congressman to try and develop a national child abuser registry.”



Kilah died from injuries sustained when she was severely beaten by the man who was, at the time of the abuse, her stepfather.



Kilah’s grandmother told me they work to assist families with a child who has been abused. Whether it is helping them financially at the hospital, or being by their side when attending court, they help families, as Davenport said, “in their most difficult days”.



Kilah Davenport passed away on March 13, 2014, almost two years after the abuse.



Through her family’s efforts, and work with legislators, Kilah’s Law was implemented to increase the sentencing penalties for the worst abusers.



“We as a family speak of Kilah every day. Her brother and sister talk about her. There are no words to describe the pain we all experience with every second that passes,” Leslie told me.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

