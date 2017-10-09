First Alert Day issued for Tuesday due to disruptive morning weather

Sometimes we issue First Alert Days for impending severe weather, other times it is simply for disruptive weather. Thankfully, after Sunday’s tornadoes, this Alert is for the latter - disruptive weather.

Multiple sources of data we’re reviewing are suggesting we will see a period of rain roll through the greater Charlotte area and surrounding counties during the morning hours which would hamper rush hour. See the attached picture illustrating the simulated radar for 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Our hope with these Alerts is to call your attention to these types of weather events and give you a chance to set your alarm a little earlier in case you need extra time to get to work or school.

