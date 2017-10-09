Moore, Duck win Sun Belt player of the week awards

Appalachian State junior running back Jalin Moore and sophomore cornerback Clifton Duck were named the Sun Belt Conference's offensive and defensive players of the week for their efforts in a 45-31 victory against New Mexico State on Saturday.

Moore rushed for 241 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. Duck intercepted three passes, recorded one sack and made seven tackles.



Duck and fellow cornerback Tae Hayes tied the App State record for single-game interceptions. The six total interceptions by the Mountaineers set a school record and matched the Sun Belt record.



Duck's first two interception returns of 15 yards and 39 yards set up two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score with 5:45 remaining, and his third interception occurred inside the App State 25 with 1:16 left to seal the win. His first career sack resulted in a third-down loss of 11 yards to force a punt.



Duck, who started last season as a true freshman, has nine interceptions through 18 career games. Among active FBS players, he's tied for 13th place in career interceptions, and the 12 players in double figures are all seniors. He leads FBS players in interceptions since the start of the 2016 season.



Moore had four rushes Saturday of at least 29 yards, including a 41-yard gain that helped the Mountaineers tie the game at 31-all in the fourth quarter and a 56-yard touchdown with 2:12 remaining.



Moore is the only active FBS back with three career games of at least 240 rushing yards, as he gained 244 yards at Idaho in 2015 and a career-high 257 yards at Akron last season.

