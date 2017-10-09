2 arrested, one wanted accused of carjacking in Union County

Two suspects have been arrested and one is being sought in connection to a carjacking, kidnapping, and robbery in Union County.

The incidents occurred over the weekend in Sun Valley Commons in Indian Trail. Two of the three suspects have been arrested and charged. Union County Sheriff's Office is searching for the third suspect.

According to deputies, while brandishing a gun, the suspects stole a 2012 Audi A7 that was occupied by two teenagers. The suspects ordered the victims out of the car. One of the victims was ordered to get in the suspect's getaway car. The suspects drove a few miles before releasing the victim. deputies said.

The stolen Audi has not yet been found.

Jamaya Simone Marshall was arrested and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree kidnapping, larceny of motor vehicle, unlawfully obtaining credit card, and three counts of financial card fraud.

Marques Julious Jenkins was arrested and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree kidnapping, and larceny of motor vehicle.

Sheriffs are searching for the third suspect, Brittany Shardae Jackson. Deputies say she will be charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny of motor vehicle, and first degree kidnapping.

If you have any information on this case, deputies ask that you call Crime Stoppers at 704-292-2707.

