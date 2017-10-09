Swinney expects Clemson QB Bryant to practice this week

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Clemson coach Dabo Swinney expects injured quarterback Kelly Bryant to practice later in the week to try and prepare to face Syracuse on Friday night.

Swinney said Bryant would be limited Sunday night when the second-ranked Tigers start preparations for the Orange. He said if all remains well, Bryant should be able to work out in the next couple of days for Clemson (6-0, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Bryant was hurt in the third quarter of Clemson's 28-14 win over Wake Forest on Saturday. He tried to jog on the ankle but was in pain. Bryant wore a black, walking boot around his foot and ankle when he spoke to the media after the game. Bryant said he'd spend much of the week going through treatment to get ready.

