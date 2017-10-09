Woman killed in east Charlotte crash identified

A woman was killed in a vehicle crash that closed a major road in east Charlotte Monday, according to officials.

The wreck happened around 3:15 p.m. on the 13000 block of Albemarle Road near the intersection with Rocky River Church Road. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said it appears the driver of a Honda Civic, later identified as 35-year-old Tracy Yandle Stiles, was trying to pass another vehicle at a high rate of speed.

Police say Stiles lost control of her vehicle, went across the concrete median, and was struck by an oncoming truck.

Stiles was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the truck was taken to Presbyterian Hospital in Matthews with minor injuries.

Albemarle Rd was closed in both directions for several hours while crews worked at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

