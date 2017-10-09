Person killed, part of Albemarle Rd closed after east Charlotte crash

One person was killed in a vehicle crash that closed a major road in east Charlotte Monday, according to officials.

The wreck happened around 3:15 p.m. on Albemarle Road near the intersection with Rocky River Church Road. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said one person was killed but did not give further information.

The victim's name has not been released.

It is unclear if any other injuries were reported.

Albemarle Rd was closed in both directions at the scene.

Police have not said what may have led to the crash or if any charges are being filed.

