FORT MILL, S.C. (AP) - Rosters for the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas with names, positions and high schools:

North Carolina

Jordyn Adams, wr, Green Hope; Holton Ahlers, qb, Conley; Dyami Brown, wr, West Mecklenburg; Stephon Brown, qb, Robert B. Glenn; Devin Carter, wr, Clayton; Isaac Cochran, ol, Concord; D.J. Crossen, James B. Dudley; Joey Curry, qb, Murphy; Phillip Davis, dt, South Point; Marcus Davis, dt, Garner Magnet.

Malik Dunlap, db, Harding University; Chris Dunn, k-p, North Davidson; Mike Edwards, ok, Southview; Jarrett Garner, wr, Hickory Ridge; Bryson Glenn, dt, Robert B. Glenn; Gabriel Gonzalez, ol, Eastern Alamance; Jovaughn Gwyn, ol, Harding University; K.J. Henry, lb, West Forsyth; Dax Hollifield, lb, Shelby; John Jiles, db, Wake Forest; Tyiyon Johnson, lb, Havelock.

Avery Jones, ol, Havelock; Joe Kane, dt, Heritage; Tykel Landrum, wr, Hendersonville; Nick MacKovic, ol, Walter Hines Page; Chandler Medeiros, dt, South Iredell; Dante Miller, wr-rb, Richmond Senior; Gerald Nathan, lb, Zebulon B. Vance; Donovan Noel, ol, Millbrook; Ricky Person, rb, Heritage; Jaren Rainey, db, Southwest Guilford.

Javon Ratliffe, lb, Scotland; Matthew Robinson, lb, South Point; Rick Sandidge, dt, Concord; Miles Simon, db, Hibriten; Tyler Smith, ol, Scotland; Jahmir Smith, rb, Lee County; Caleb Strait, ol, East Bladen; Javon Terry, db, Wake Forest; Alan Tisdale, lb, Walter Hines Page; Noah Turner, sn, Western Alamance.

Blake Whiteheart, te, Mount Tabor; Javonte Williams, db, Wallace-Rose Hill; Payton Wilson, lb, Orange Hill.

Head coach_David Gentry, Murphy. Assistants_Tim Carson, Weddington; Thurman Leach, Garner Magnet; Kevin Gilespie, Page; Robert Priest, East Bladen; Edward Shepart, East Guilford; Joe White III, South Mecklenburg.

South Carolina

Adam Henderson, dl, Berea; Elijah Rogers, db, Blacksburg; Alex Deel, ol, Boiling Springs; Jermaine Patterson, Bluffton; Darius Rush, wr, C.E. Murray; Hank Manos, ol, Chapin; Gunner Britton, ol, Conway; Raiqwon O'Neal, ol-te, Conway; Christopher Simon, dl, Crestwood; Nathan Walker, lb, Cross.

Jake Venables, lb, Daniel; Ty'Quan Porter, db, Dillon; Austin Covan, ls, Dorman; Jordan McFadden, ol, Dorman; Byrce Thompson, wr, Dutch Fork; Dakereon Joyner, qb, Fort Dorchester; Justin Williams, wr, Fort Dorchester; Cameron Rice, rb, Gaffney; Dennis Smith, wr, Gaffney; Sam Pinckney, wr, Greenwood.

Bradley Thompson, ol, Greer; Quavian White, db, Greer; Trajan Jeffcoat, lb, Irmo; Khalid Jones, lb, Byrnes; Wyatt Campbell, ol, Lugoff-Elgin; Mataeo Durant, rb, McCormick; Alec Blackmond, ol, Newberry; Tyler Gore, wr, North Myrtle Beach; Caderreus Canaty, ol, Northwestern; Sam Hartman, qb, Oceanside.

Damian Daley, dt, Ridge View; Kelijiha Brown, dt, Saluda; Sokoya McDuffie, dl, South Florence; Eli Adams, de, South Pointe; Derion Kendrick, qb, South Pointe; Conner Shugart, lb, Spartanburg; Channing Tindall, lb, Spring Valley; Tre Moore, de, Strom Thurmond; Tyrek Williams, lb, Strom Thurmond; Jackson Hutton, ok, Summerville.

Braylon Peterson, db, T.L. Hanna; Chance Poore, k-p, Westside; Zion Keith, db, Wilson; Tajy Reid-Stanley, db, York.

Head coach_David Gutshall, Dorman. Assistants_Robin Bacon, Spring Valley; Bobby Carroll, York; John Drew III, Lake View; Kevin Farmer, Dorman; Doug Shaw, Palmetto; Shaun Wright Cross.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.