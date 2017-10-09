Man robbed gas station in North Charlotte, police asking for help

Police are searching for a man who robbed a gas station in North Charlotte Saturday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for help locating a man who robbed the Speedway gas station on University City Blvd Saturday around 3:30 a.m.

Police say the robber entered the gas station and implied he had a weapon. He demanded cash from the register and fled on foot towards Oak Leigh Dr.

The robber is described as a black male of light complexion with a shaved head.

If you have information on this case, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

