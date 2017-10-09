Special Olympics Athlete of the Month: Amber Nee

Our Special Olympics Athlete of the Month for October is tennis player Amber Nee.

Amber is a five-time gold medalist, and she's also excelling on the tennis court at her high school. She not only made the East Meck girls tennis team, but she has earned the number two singles spot and has even played number one in a match this season.

Amber has been playing tennis since she was 8 years old and even gets some of her skills from her mom, Monica, who is still a 5.0 USTA tennis player in adult leagues.

Amber's coach Bob has been with her for quite a while and couldn't be prouder of what she's accomplished.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.