Group takes action after they claim Meck DA declined to prosecute alleged voter fraud

Members of the Voter Integrity Project filed a petition on Monday asking the Mecklenburg County Superior Court to appoint a special prosecutor to look into two cases of voter fraud involving Mecklenburg County voters.

The group claims those two voters voted twice in two different states during the 2012 election. The group argues they gave this information to Mecklenburg County District Attorney Andrew Murray to prosecute, but Murray declined to do so.

Jay DeLancy, the CEO of the group, described the DA's response.

"My chances of winning and tying up all these resources for this are so slim," DeLancy said. "I am not going to do it."

DeLancy believes all Murray had to do was present the case and it would have been handled.

"Our argument to him was, you get in front of a jury and they'll understand," DeLancy said. "Your average person would know that if a person actually signs the ballot and voted in two places, then they know what they are doing."

The petition lists Sammy Nichols and Janelle Renee Jenkins as the voters who double voted. Voter Integrity Project wants to warn President Donald Trump about the DA's inaction to prosecute voter fraud. Recently, Trump nominated Murray for U.S. Attorney.

"We want the President to know that the person he is hiring to come will not prosecute voter fraud, and I believe that is high on the President's agenda," Voter Integrity Project Member Robert Diamond said.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections (NCSBE) has responded to Voter Integrity Project concerns.

Joan Fleming from NCSBE wrote, "They were declined due to lack of evidence of intent, lack of prosecutorial resources for low level felony matters, and because the SBE investigations had the overall positive net effect of causing both voters to cancel their duplicate registrations, making it unlikely they would ever become repeat offenders. These appear to be well cited reasons for declination."

The group is not satisfied and hopes a Superior Court judge will see things their way.

Mecklenburg County DA Andrew Murray's office says it will respond to Voter Integrity Project's petition.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.