WBTV Speak Out Editorial: Learn Better

“Speak Out” is an expression of opinion from the Editorial Board of WBTV, and is presented by General Manager, Scott Dempsey.

Sometimes, people say things, but then change their minds when they learn better.

People used to say African Americans could not play quarterback. Then, they learned better.

People used to say women couldn’t be sports journalists. Then, they learned better.

People fire off social media opinions. Then, they learn better.

Cam Newton recently told a female sports reporter that he thought it was funny that she was asking him in-depth questions about football.

She didn’t think it was funny and neither did one of the brands that endorses Cam. They dropped him.

Cam learned better – and he apologized.

He’s a 100-million-dollar quarterback and, in many ways, the face of our city.

Fair or unfair, there are high expectations of him.

But, it turns out, that same reporter tweeted some racially offensive things a few years ago and this brought all of that to the surface.

She quickly deleted those tweets & apologized.

We hope she learned better, too.

Sometimes, people just say things and then learn better.

Instead of jumping to our keyboards to condemn one another … or defending comments that are indefensible … there’s value in taking a moment to learn exactly what was said and make an effort to figure out why people were upset by it.

We’re at our best when we seek to understand each other.

