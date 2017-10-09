Goodbye, Bobby: Iconic Charlotte air-conditioning character is moving away

The press conference comes more than a week after WBTV began asking Tolson’s office questions about recent deputies who had been under investigation for inappropriate conduct.More >>
A firefighter was killed after being struck by a car while responding to a tree that was in the road in Morganton Sunday night.More >>
Hornets owner Michael Jordan is donating $7 million to launch two medical clinics in troubled Charlotte communities, in one of the largest gifts ever from the basketball legend with deep ties to North Carolina.More >>
A tornado warning has been issued for several counties in the WBTV viewing area.More >>
Charlotte TV won’t be the same without Morris-Jenkins commercials featuring the character “Bobby” – really James Roy Adduci, an actor with stage and screen credits beyond the commercial business.More >>
