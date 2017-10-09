York Sheriff confirms two more deputies fired for having sex on duty after WBTV questions

York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson held a press conference Monday afternoon to announce the recent departure of two more sheriff’s deputies.

Deputy Marina Arbelo and Sgt. Lori Kimble were both forced to resign in late September after the pair were caught having sexual relations while on duty.

This is the second time since August that Tolson has taken disciplinary action against deputies in his office that have admitted to having sex on duty.

Monday’s press conference announcing the personnel news came more than a week after WBTV began asking Tolson’s office for information regarding Arbelo’s and Kimble’s departure.

Tolson’s office refused to provide the requested information prior to Monday’s news conference and a sheriff’s office spokesman ignored repeated quests for an interview with the Sheriff.

The Sheriff confirmed that the information released on Monday was in response to a Freedom of Information Act request submitted by WBTV.

PREVIOUS STORY: Six York County sheriff’s deputies disciplined for having sex on duty

Tolson, who asserted multiple times Monday that he aimed to run a transparent department, clammed up when asked why it took a public records request from a TV news station to announce another round of deputies being fired for having sex on duty.

“Look, Nick, this is what it is! It’s not pretty,” Tolson said in response to a question from WBTV’s investigative reporter Nick Ochsner. “It’s not fun to be up here to talk about employees and police officers having sex on duty. If I wanted to cover it up or keep it from you, I wouldn’t have launched an investigation.”

WBTV has been investigating the work culture and environment at the York County Sheriff’s Office since August, when two deputies were fired and four other disciplined for having sex while on duty.

At the time, Tolson said such activity “would not happen under my watch.”

But new allegations from one of the former sheriff’s deputies fired in August suggest otherwise.

Former York Count Sheriff’s Sgt. Jennifer Forsythe spoke exclusively with WBTV about the culture inside the sheriff’s office.

She detailed sexual harassment and a culture where deputies are retaliated against for speaking out about wrongdoings that, she said, led her to engage in sexual activity at work - activity she recognizes she should not have engaged in.

Tolson refused to speak with WBTV in a one-on-one interview to answer Forsythe’s specific allegations but did address them in prepared remarks at his press conference Monday.

Watch WBTV News on Tuesday at 6 p.m. to see the exclusive interview with Forsythe and hear why Sheriff Tolson doesn’t take her allegations of sexual harassment in the workplace seriously.

