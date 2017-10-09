York Co. Sheriff to discuss disciplinary action amid WBTV investigation

York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson will hold a press conference Monday afternoon to discuss disciplinary issues within his office.

The press conference comes more than a week after WBTV began asking Tolson’s office questions about recent deputies who had been under investigation for inappropriate conduct.

Tolson, who assumed office in January, has refused to provide information about at least two deputies who were forced to resign last month after an investigation revealed they had an affair.

The Sheriff has also refused repeated requests from WBTV for an on-camera interview; calling Monday’s press conference instead.

PREVIOUS STORY: Six York County sheriff’s deputies disciplined for having sex on duty

WBTV has been investigating the work culture and environment at the York County Sheriff’s Office since August, when two deputies were fired and four other disciplined for having sex while on duty.

At the time, Tolson said such activity “would not happen under my watch.”

But information uncovered by WBTV has found that assertion to be false, with deputies continuing to be disciplined for engaging in inappropriate sexual activity.

