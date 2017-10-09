Troopers: Two killed when vehicle strikes tractor-trailer head-on, splits in two pieces

Two people were killed when their vehicle crashed into a tractor-trailer in Richmond County Monday morning.

The wreck occurred on Highway 1 South just north of the North Carolina and South Carolina line around 3:26 a.m., according to Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a driver of a Honda Accord was traveling northbound on US-1 before crossing left of the center line. The driver then struck the tractor-trailer head-on. The driver and the passenger of the Honda Accord where killed "on impact," troopers say.

The tractor-trailer overturned and the Honda Accord split in two pieces. The driver of the tractor-trailer received minor injuries.

The highway has since been shut down at Everetts Mill Road. The closure began around 5:22 a.m. and is expected to last until 11 a.m.

Drivers are asked to take US-1 South to the Osborne Road Exit. You can then follow Osborne Road and turn right onto NC-177 South. NC-177 South leads into South Carolina, and drivers can then turn right onto SC-9 to re-access US-1 South.

The driver and the passenger were both not wearing seat belts, according to Highway Patrol. The victim's names were not released.

