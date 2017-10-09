Firefighter clearing storm debris from road killed, driver charged with DWI

A volunteer firefighter from the Triple Community Fire Department in Drexel was killed after being hit by a car while trying to clear debris from a road in Morganton Sunday night.

According to a spokesperson with the fire department, firefighters were dispatched to a tree that was blocking the eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 70 East near the Drexel intersection just before midnight.

A driver struck 40-year-old Jason Keith Hensley. Hensley was killed "instantly upon impact," officials said.

Officials say Hensley and another firefighter were wearing reflective vests and standing next to vehicles, including a firetruck, that had emergency lights flashing.

Fire Marshall Mike Willis says the truck, driven by 58-year-old Randall Stewart, hit Hensley, Hensley’s vehicle and then the firetruck.

Highway Patrol says Stewart was charged with driving while impaired, driving without a license, reckless driving, not wearing a seat belt, possessing marijuana and possessing drug paraphernalia. Stewart has been in the hospital since the wreck.

Troopers expect more serious charges to be filed in the coming days.

At the fire department on Monday, the flag was lowered and Hensley’s fire fighting gear and helmet were placed on the front of a fire truck.

“This department has been hit hard,” said firefighter James Deal.

Hensley joined the department in March and would answer calls for help day or night, said Deal. Hensley leaves behind a wife and two sons.

Funeral arrangements are not complete.

On Sunday, Burke County was under a Tornado Warning for some time. A tornado was confirmed to have touched down around the southeast of Morganton in Burke County.

