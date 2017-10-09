Burke County firefighter struck, killed while clearing debris from roadway

A Burke County firefighter was killed after being hit by a car while trying to clear debris from a road in Morganton Sunday night.

According to a spokesperson with the Triple Community Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a tree that was blocking the eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 70 East near the Drexel intersection just before midnight.

A driver who was traveling eastbound on Highway 70 struck 40-year-old Jason Keith Hensley who was a firefighter with the Triple Community Fire Department, crews say. Hensley was killed "instantly upon impact," officials said.

Highway Patrol is investigating this incident.

Crews did not say whether the driver will face any charges.

On Sunday, Burke County was under a Tornado Warning for some time. A tornado was confirmed to have touched down around the southeast of Morganton in Burke County.

PREVIOUS: Tornado possibly touched down in Caldwell County, clean up underway

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.