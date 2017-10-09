First Alert Day issued for Monday

Monday has been declared a First Alert Day due to the possibility of showers and thunderstorms.

The remnants of Nate moved well into our northeast Sunday night. By Monday, the storm will be completely out of here. However, we won’t have clear, dry days ahead – as we typically see after a land falling hurricane. This time, there will be plenty of moisture left behind. That will keep us unsettled not only on Monday but for the whole first half of the week.

The good news is that we don’t have the severe weather potential that we had on Sunday, which was caused by what was left of Nate. Monday will still bring the chance for showers at any time and thunderstorms could pop up in the afternoon hours. The concern with any cell would be heavy rain. The atmosphere will be just about soaked so it won’t take much to dump the rain out on us. That could prove disruptive if you have outdoor or travel plans.

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

