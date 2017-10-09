Victim identified in deadly northeast Charlotte shooting

A man was killed in a shooting in northeast Charlotte Sunday evening.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the shooting happened around 9:42 p.m. in the 4300 block of John Penn Circle. Police say 35-year-old Keith Ify Nmoma was found with an apparent gunshot wound. Nmoma was pronounced dead on scene, police say.

Officers have not said whether anyone was arrested.

So far, Charlotte has had 72 homicides in 2017.

This was the second deadly shooting in Charlotte on Sunday. Larry Doral Watson Jr, 29, was shot and killed in the 9200 block of Trinity Road in north Charlotte Sunday morning.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

