Long list of drug charges for man already on probation for drug charges

Roderic Alexander Rowland, 26, already on probation for felony drug offenses, has now been charged with drug trafficking and other offenses.

He was charged on Friday with felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver ecstasy, felony trafficking opium or heroin, misdemeanor simple possession of marijuana and felony possession of a firearm by a felon, according to an arrest warrant.

Rowland had 1.8 grams of ecstasy, 64 grams of codeine and one dosage unit of alprazolam as well as an Intratec 9mm Luger, according to the arrest warrant.

Rowland was previously convicted of carrying a concealed weapon after he was arrested in August 2016. At the time, he received 24 months supervised probation.

He was also convicted in 2014 of misdemeanor drug possession following an October 2014 traffic stop on Interstate 85. Rowland was the passenger in a car that was originally stopped for following too closely. Officers found a small amount of marijuana in the center console and a duffel bag in the front seat that also had two plastic bottles of liquid codeine, plastic bags that contained a small “rock-like” substance, digital scales and a plastic grinder with marijuana residue inside, according to the report.

Rowland is in the Rowan County jail under an $80,000 secured bond. He has a first appearance in court on Monday.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.