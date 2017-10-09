Truex takes Bank of America 500

There was no stopping Martin Truex Jr. from making a return trip to Charlotte Motor Speedway’s victory lane on Sunday. Truex surged ahead in the final 60 laps and survived a pair of late-race restarts to capture the Bank of America 500 – his sixth Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win of the season and his second in the last four races at Charlotte.

“It’s just amazing to be a part of this team and to be on the roll we’re on," Truex, Jr., said. "To have the confidence we have and the partners we have, I just feel like everything is lining up the way it’s supposed to. We are definitely working hard and are enjoying it. Everybody is all in 100 percent. Our guys at the shop, the guys here at the track, our pit crew, I mean every part of our program today was flawless. That’s what it takes to win championships. I feel very lucky to be part of this team. It’s been an amazing couple of years. I feel like it just keeps getting better. We’re going to keep working hard and going in the direction we want to go. We still have some hurdles in the way. We’ll just keep focused, enjoy the good days.”

Rain in the forecast pushed the start time up to just after 1:00 pm on Sunday.

The first afternoon-scheduled Bank of America 500 since 2002 saw a slew of two- and three-wide battles throughout the field on a multi-groove track surface. In the final laps, though, runner-up Chase Elliott and third-place finisher Kevin Harvick had no answer for Truex’s No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota Camry.

Truex led a combined total of 324 of 737 laps in this year’s Coca-Cola 600 and Bank of America 500 races – nearly 44 percent of all laps raced at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He finished third in May's Coca-Cola 600.

Denny Hamlin finished fourth on Sunday with Jamie McMurray completing an all-Playoff top five.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. – in his final start at his home track as a full-time driver – rallied to finish 12th.

