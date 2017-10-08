Suspected tornado hits Burke, one man hospitalized

At least five homes were damaged, three of them possibly beyond repair after what many believe a tornado ripped through a neighborhood in Burke County Sunday evening.

The incident occurred in a neighborhood that is located south of Mineral Springs Mountain.

Stevie Powell says he saw it coming over a hillside. “There was a slow rotation and all of a sudden it quickly started spinning," he said.

The home where he was staying was untouched. Up the hillside on Cub Creek Circle, two homes were knocked off their foundations and others suffered serious roof damage.

One man was trapped beneath debris until rescue crews were able to free him. Officials said the injured man was talking and his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. He was taken to a local hospital.

#breaking the man hurt was hit by a collapsing roof on this home south of mineral springs Mtn. Not life threatening injuries pic.twitter.com/h8Bx0Kc2hk — Steve Ohnesorge WBTV (@WBTVSteveO) October 9, 2017

Emergency officials say it will be daylight before a full assessment of the damage can be made. Sheriff Steve Whisnant said it was fortunate only one man was hurt. “Very lucky," the sheriff said.

