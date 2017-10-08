Rowan-Cabarrus Community College benefit golf tournament coming up

The Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Foundation is pleased to hold its ninth annual Golf Classic on Friday, October 20, 2017, at the Salisbury Country Club.

The Rowan-Cabarrus Foundation is committed to raising funds for the College, providing monetary resources for student scholarships, necessary updates to technology and equipment across the College’s campuses in Rowan and Cabarrus counties, and workforce development programs in areas such as advanced technology and healthcare.

“I hope you will join the Foundation for a fun-filled and meaningful effort,” said Sarah Walker, director of governance, foundation operations & public information. “The Golf Classic is one way you can contribute to the success of our college and our students, many of whom would not be able to attend college without your continued care and support.”

Registration and practice tees open at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, October 20. Lunch will be served at 11 a.m. with dinner and the awards ceremony at 5 p.m. Program and shotgun start will begin at 12 p.m.

Throughout the day, golfers will have the opportunity to win prizes by competing in contests for the longest drive and closest to the pin. Additionally, the tournament will include a shot gun start, catered lunch provided by Chick-fil-A, and a dinner accompanied by an awards ceremony. There will be a silent auction featuring a Kiawah Island getaway.

“The Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Foundation resources support the mission of the College and are channeled into scholarships and other student assistance, support for academic programming and capital needs, grants for veterans and other needs of the College and the local community,” said Walker. “Nearly 250 students received scholarship funds this year, which assisted with academic, continuing education and student emergency scholarships.”

“We should all be very proud of the work the Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Foundation does to support the College,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of the College. “We sincerely appreciate the commitment of our Foundation Golf Committee Co-Chairs Paul Brown, Harold Earnhardt and Peter Bynum and know that an investment in the Foundation is an investment in the lives of our students. We ask that you join us in supporting this exciting annual event.”

The Foundation would like to thank supporting sponsors Rogers Builders and World Fibers for their generous contribution to this event.

Spots are still available, however space is limited. To learn more, including how to register, visit www.rccc.edu/foundation or call 704-216-3876.

